Nation, Politics

Telangana: Revanth leaves trail of public hope as padayatra resumes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:09 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the eighth day of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra. (Photo: Twitter: @revanth_anumula)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the eighth day of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra. (Photo: Twitter: @revanth_anumula)

Hyderabad: As Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy resumed his yatra as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, the public along the route of the event eagerly awaits his visit meeting, as he continues to shower the milling crowds assembling to catch a glimpse or hear him across villages and towns with several promises.

The ‘future CM’ as he is called by admirers, Revanth Reddy, who sees himself as the avatar of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, is making promises but leaders in the Opposition and critics wonder over the question if the TPCC chief will be able to fulfill all of them.

Even as Revanth Reddy promises an array of benefits for every section of the society, from reducing LPG cylinder cost, or elevating Dalit leaders in the political sphere, political opponents and observers remain sceptical over the feasibility of implementing his promises if the Congress comes to power.

In what is effectively a campaign for the Congress for the state election this year, Revanth Reddy has been quick to hit out at the BRS government, besides wooing voters.

A key talking point in the Congress leader’s speeches is a promise to provide an LPG cylinder at Rs 500. “The double engine sarkar of Modi has doubled the prices of everything from diesel to petrol. When the Congress was in power, an LPG cylinder was available for Rs 400; now, it costs Rs 1,200,” he said in Pinapaka on February 13.

During a visit to Bhadradri, Revanth Reddy alleged complete neglect in development and promised to allocate Rs 100 crore for development if the Congress comes to power. He said that a proposal to set up Ram temples in 100 Assembly constituencies, at an estimate of Rs 10 crore each, was under consideration.

“Talambralu which the temple receives on Rama Navami were officially stopped. KCR, who not only cheated people but Lord Ram, will be lost to history,” he said in his Bhadrachalam address.

Currently continuing his padayatra in Warangal, he promised Rs 5 lakh grant for financially weak families to build houses, besides promising a Rs 2-lakh waiver for each farmer. Waivers and house grants are among the poll planks that BRS is facing the stick for from opposition.

Among other promises made by Revanth Reddy are filling up 2 lakh government jobs within a year, resolving fee reimbursement issues of students, Rs 5 lakh health coverage and clearing Rs 800 crore of pending bills to private hospitals.

Revanth Reddy, however, raised a few eyebrows in Nagarkurnool, when he promised to make a Dalit leader the next Chief Minister, if the party high command ordered it, as the PCC chief is considered the CM face. He spoke strongly against the 12 former Congress legislators, who defected to the BRS after winning on the Hand symbol, promising to initiate a probe into the illegal benefits received by such legislators.

People, who can see redux of the late Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy in the yatra, are, however, actively questioning and discussing – can Revanth Reddy and the Congress deliver on the promises?

