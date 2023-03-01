  
Summit delegates to witness drone show, classical dances on opening day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Workers give finishing touches to the mermaid's statue on Beach Road as part of beautification works for the Global Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: DC/Murali Krishna)
Visakhapatnam: Delegates from India and abroad participating at the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam will be treated to a drone show, cultural programmes, classical dances and a massive spread of local and continental dishes.

All these are arranged at the sprawling MGM Grounds on the Beach Road for the evening of the inaugural day, March 3.

Chairperson of VMRDA and coordinator of Visakhapatnam East constituency, Akkaramani Vijayanirmala, said the delegates will have a relaxed evening at the MGM grounds after the day-long deliberations at the Andhra University Engineering College ground.

“We will showcase Andhra Pradesh culture, its folk dance and the local food. The evening will begin with the song, ‘Maa Telugu Talliki Malle Poodanda’,’’ said a senior official handling the entertainment sector.

 The VMRDA chairperson said delegates from 20 countries and Indian business houses would be participating in the two-day summit and an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore was expected.

 She said top business personalities like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Tata Sons would be among the participants. The government has appointed nodal officials to guide the delegates, make arrangements for their accommodation and for the management of the exhibition stalls.

Tight security has been arranged at the venue. Around 3,000 police personnel would be deployed on the engineering college grounds. Elite special forces including Greyhounds, Octopus, special commandos and squads would be present to assist the local personnel.

The police will have a four-layer security at the venue. All the hotels and lodges would be kept under close watch. Police reinforcements would be arranged at the airport as also at the places where the delegates stay.

The police would use drone cameras and CCTVs to monitor the venue round-the-clock. All the tourist spots, the beach road and important junctions have been given a facelift.

