  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2023 Rayalaseema to get i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rayalaseema to get investment boost at Global Summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Anantapur has closer access with Bengaluru through the NH-44 road while Kurnool has closer access to Hyderabad. Investors are showing keen interest to establish various units in the region, the APIIC chairman Govinda Reddy observed. (Photo: Facebook)
 Anantapur has closer access with Bengaluru through the NH-44 road while Kurnool has closer access to Hyderabad. Investors are showing keen interest to establish various units in the region, the APIIC chairman Govinda Reddy observed. (Photo: Facebook)

Anantapur: The Rayalaseema region, with its rich mines and favourable climatic conditions, is likely to attract investment proposals during the upcoming Global Investors Summit-2023.

Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool have plenty of land ready for the setting up of industries. Normally, the land acquisition process is a tough task for investors. Hence, ready availability of lands with the industrial parks in the region is bound to enthuse investors.

Further, Rayalaseema has the biggest Green Energy units. Recently, the work on a unit at Orvakal, one of the biggest such across the globe, had begun.

 The G20 delegates had recently visited another big Solar Park near Pavagada of Karnataka located closer to Roddam mandal in Satyasai district. This would be an additional boost to green energy units, APICC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy recalled and said the Global Summit was expecting nearly Rs 1 lakh crore investments purely for the Green Energy sector during the Global Investors Summit.

A majority of such investment will be in Rayalaseema region because of suitable climatic conditions, he said.

“For both solar and wind energy, several parts of Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa are favourable throughout the year. The temperature fluctuation will not be feasible for solar energy tapping,” he said and recalled that many companies have visited the ongoing projects and decided to invest in the green energy sector.

The dry agricultural lands in interior parts are reportedly cheaper than other areas and investment there would be worth it, with expected returns, a senior official from NEDCAP observed.

Further, more than 300 acres of land was procured and an industrial park set up closer to KIA Motors, to facilitate start of ancillary units and other industries linked to the transport sector, APIIC sources said.

 The Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool areas had reportedly suffered poor industrial growth during the past few decades because of water scarcity as many industries in Hindupur area had to depend on purchasing water tanks for the units.

 The deep depletion of groundwater had an adverse impact on industrial growth. But, the situation has changed after diversion of Krishna water through the HNSS (Hadri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi) and GNSS (Galeru Nagari Sujala Shravanthi) projects. Groundwater sources were on rise because of continuous storage of water in the tanks for the past three years even in areas of highest peaks like Hindupur and Madakasira through the lift system.

Further, the government is offering water supply directly to the big industries through available sources. For instance, KIA Motors got a direct canal from a reservoir while the Orvakal Industrial Park in Kurnool and the Steel Plant in Jammalamadugu were allotted separate water sources.

Anantapur has closer access with Bengaluru through the NH-44 road while Kurnool has closer access to Hyderabad. Investors are showing keen interest to establish various units in the region, the APIIC chairman Govinda Reddy observed.

...
Tags: rayalaseema region, climatic conditions, global investors summit-2023, industrial parks
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: Manikrao Thakre begins five-day tour, Nalgonda meeting on Wednesday

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (File Photo / DC)

Health Ministry gears up to fight summer heat, issues advisory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

On Tuesday, the division bench directed the additional and deputy directors of the ED to file a counter affidavit. It adjourned the case to March 7. (Image Source: PTI)

HC issues status quo on ED seizure order



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

(Representational Image)

Amid Adenovirus concerns, five children die of respiratory infections in Kolkata

A mother with her ill-fated children waits outside the emergency ward of Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to entertain Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI officials in the excise policy case, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till Mar 3

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->