Rayalaseema to get investment boost at Global Summit

Anantapur has closer access with Bengaluru through the NH-44 road while Kurnool has closer access to Hyderabad. Investors are showing keen interest to establish various units in the region, the APIIC chairman Govinda Reddy observed. (Photo: Facebook)

Anantapur: The Rayalaseema region, with its rich mines and favourable climatic conditions, is likely to attract investment proposals during the upcoming Global Investors Summit-2023.

Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool have plenty of land ready for the setting up of industries. Normally, the land acquisition process is a tough task for investors. Hence, ready availability of lands with the industrial parks in the region is bound to enthuse investors.

Further, Rayalaseema has the biggest Green Energy units. Recently, the work on a unit at Orvakal, one of the biggest such across the globe, had begun.

The G20 delegates had recently visited another big Solar Park near Pavagada of Karnataka located closer to Roddam mandal in Satyasai district. This would be an additional boost to green energy units, APICC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy recalled and said the Global Summit was expecting nearly Rs 1 lakh crore investments purely for the Green Energy sector during the Global Investors Summit.

A majority of such investment will be in Rayalaseema region because of suitable climatic conditions, he said.

“For both solar and wind energy, several parts of Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa are favourable throughout the year. The temperature fluctuation will not be feasible for solar energy tapping,” he said and recalled that many companies have visited the ongoing projects and decided to invest in the green energy sector.

The dry agricultural lands in interior parts are reportedly cheaper than other areas and investment there would be worth it, with expected returns, a senior official from NEDCAP observed.

Further, more than 300 acres of land was procured and an industrial park set up closer to KIA Motors, to facilitate start of ancillary units and other industries linked to the transport sector, APIIC sources said.

The Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool areas had reportedly suffered poor industrial growth during the past few decades because of water scarcity as many industries in Hindupur area had to depend on purchasing water tanks for the units.

The deep depletion of groundwater had an adverse impact on industrial growth. But, the situation has changed after diversion of Krishna water through the HNSS (Hadri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi) and GNSS (Galeru Nagari Sujala Shravanthi) projects. Groundwater sources were on rise because of continuous storage of water in the tanks for the past three years even in areas of highest peaks like Hindupur and Madakasira through the lift system.

Further, the government is offering water supply directly to the big industries through available sources. For instance, KIA Motors got a direct canal from a reservoir while the Orvakal Industrial Park in Kurnool and the Steel Plant in Jammalamadugu were allotted separate water sources.

Anantapur has closer access with Bengaluru through the NH-44 road while Kurnool has closer access to Hyderabad. Investors are showing keen interest to establish various units in the region, the APIIC chairman Govinda Reddy observed.