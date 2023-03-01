  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2023 Lack of dog census l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lack of dog census leaves GHMC with poor handle on curbing stray menace

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Amid a slew of programmes for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, there is no handle on the number of dogs as data submitted to higher authorities indicate the presence of over 8 lakh dogs, even as the GHMC claims to have sterilised 4.7 lakh of 5.7 lakh dogs in the city. (Representational Image)
 Amid a slew of programmes for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, there is no handle on the number of dogs as data submitted to higher authorities indicate the presence of over 8 lakh dogs, even as the GHMC claims to have sterilised 4.7 lakh of 5.7 lakh dogs in the city. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The GHMC claims of sterilising around 4.7 lakh dogs, without being gender specific, and estimating the presence of 1 lakh unsterilised dogs ring hollow as the civic body is yet to take up a dog census in the city.

Official sources said that the civic body has been providing false numbers to higher authorities. Sources said that while field-level staff reports to city commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar stated 300 stray dogs were being sterilised per day, a report submitted to animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav stated that 6,000 dogs were being sterilised per day.

Amid a slew of programmes for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, there is no handle on the number of dogs as data submitted to higher authorities indicate the presence of over 8 lakh dogs, even as the GHMC claims to have sterilised 4.7 lakh of 5.7 lakh dogs in the city.

Keeping aside the numbers, residents questioned how sterilisation would resolve issues of dog bites, in the context of a four-year-old boy being mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet on February 21. M. Pradeep, the victim, was attacked while he was playing at Mallapur Green Hills Colony.

GHMC sources also said that sterilisation will not reduce the cases of dog bites as the corporation is not considering a scientific approach.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a 1:20 stray dog population in developing nations, the GHMC’s apathy is posing a danger to citizens as dogs resort to aggressive behaviour on being deprived of food and vaccinations.

Residents also said that each time a stray attack is reported, GHMC officials are ready with excuses to evade responsibility.

In an incident in April 2022, two-year-old Anas Ahmed was attacked by a pack of stray dogs near Bada Bazaar area of Golconda, with authorities blaming the free run given to dogs in the adjoining military area.

In January 2021, nine-year-old boy Mohammed Ayaan was mauled to death by stray dogs in Bahadurpura while playing with his friends. In this instance, authorities charged children with provoking the strays, especially females with pups, and cited open garbage dumping as the reason.

According to the official data, around 90,000 birth-control operations were conducted in 2014-15, 60,000 in 2015-16, 98,000 in 2016-17, 1,51,000 in 2017-18, 2,23,000 in 2018-19, 50,091 in 2020-21, 73,601 in 2021-22 and 40,155 in 2022-23. The data for 2019-20 was not available.

Corporation officials, meanwhile, cited the allocation of Rs 320 per each birth-control operation as the major reason for the mushrooming stray menace in the city. Citing that Rs 920 was allocated per operation in Mumbai, Rs 750 in New Delhi, Rs 650 in Ludhiana and Bengaluru, and Rs 590 in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, they said that the allocation of Rs 18 crore must be enhanced.

However, officials refused to comment on the dog census or delve into details of how they arrived at an estimate of 5.7 lakh dogs.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), civic body, ghmc commissioner d.s. lokesh kumar, animal husbandry fisheries department minister talasani srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: Manikrao Thakre begins five-day tour, Nalgonda meeting on Wednesday

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (File Photo / DC)

Health Ministry gears up to fight summer heat, issues advisory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

On Tuesday, the division bench directed the additional and deputy directors of the ED to file a counter affidavit. It adjourned the case to March 7. (Image Source: PTI)

HC issues status quo on ED seizure order



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

(Representational Image)

Amid Adenovirus concerns, five children die of respiratory infections in Kolkata

A mother with her ill-fated children waits outside the emergency ward of Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to entertain Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI officials in the excise policy case, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till Mar 3

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->