Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2023 Jagan to disburse ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan to disburse ₹1,090 crore to benefit 51.12 lakh farmers today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo by arrangement)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would disburse a financial assistance of ₹1,090.76 crore for 51.12 lakh farmers --mainly the victims of crop loss due to natural calamities -- under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme on Tuesday.

While disbursing the amount, the CM would address a public meeting on the premises of the Agriculture Market Yard at Tenali in the Guntur district. Each beneficiary would get ₹2,000.

As per the official schedule, Jagan Mohan Reddy would start from his residence at Tadepalli at 9.50 am and arrive at Tenali at 10.15 am. He would reach the agriculture market yard at 10.35 am and disburse the input subsidy to farmers who lost their crops due to natural calamities. He would return home at Tadepalli by 1.10 pm.

The CM is disbursing financial assistance to the farmers in the third phase of the current year and for the fourth consecutive year. He disbursed a financial aid of ₹13,500 for three consecutive years. In the fourth year, he already disbursed ₹11,500 to each affected farmer in two phases; and in the third phase, he would be offering ₹2,000 to each beneficiary, by remitting the amount directly into the bank accounts of the farmers by pressing a button.

Andhra Pradesh, under Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the only government in the country that provides an annual financial assistance of ₹13,500 to each farmer involved in the cultivation of their own farmland, along with other eligible farmers from the SC, ST, BC, minorities, tenant farmers categories. The assistance is also meant for those cultivating forest lands under Forest Rights Act, 2006, and endowments lands under Rythu Bharosa Scheme to help the farmers bring down input cost for cultivation crops.

In the last three-and-half-years, under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, the farmers were offered ₹27,062.09 crore so far, including the ₹1,090.76 crore being disbursed on Tuesday.

The YSR Congress had promised in its 2019 poll manifesto to provide a financial aid of ₹12,500 each to farmers for a period of four years, with a total amount of ₹50,000. But, it is providing more, ₹13,500 per annum for five years, with a total of ₹67,500 –some ₹17,500 more than the promised amount. In addition to this, the YSR Congress government under various schemes in the last three years and nine months, extended a financial aid of ₹1,45,751 crore.

Moreover, the state government would disburse an input subsidy of ₹76.99 crore to the 91,237 cyclone Mandous-affected farmers in Dec, 2022 on Tuesday. With this, the YSR Congress government provided input subsidy worth ₹1,911.78 crore for 22.22 lakh affected farmers in the state so far, officials said.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysr rythu bharosa-pm kisan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


