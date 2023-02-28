CM Jagan deposits ₹1,090.76 crore into bank accounts of 51.12 lakh people

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(C) releasing YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds and input subsidy to farmers in Tenali. Ministers V Rajani, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Annabattuni Sivakumar and others are also seen. (Image By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme funds for the fourth consecutive year in Andhra Pradesh by depositing Rs 1,090.76 crore into the bank accounts of 51.12 lakh people on Tuesday.

The CM did so by the click of a button under the Direct Benefit Transfer mode at an event in Tenali in Guntur district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The state will be happy if the farmer is happy. Hence, the government is implementing good programmes for farmers, under which more than 50 lakh farmer families are benefitting.”

The Chief Minister addressed a huge public meeting after releasing Rs 1,090.76 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme benefiting 51.12 lakh farmers; and Rs 76.99crore under the Input Subsidy scheme for the benefit of 91,237 agriculture and horticulture farmers who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in December last.

He explained, “Under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and Input Subsidy, the government has so far spent Rs 27,062.09 crore and Rs 1911.78 crore respectively. A whopping Rs 1, 45,750crore was spent on various welfare schemes in the state after the YSR Congress came to power.”

“Today, by the grace of God, we are implementing two good programmes related to the farmers from our Guntur district, Tenali. More than half a crore farmer families will benefit today. For the fourth consecutive year, the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan funds are being released as the last installment for the fourth year. All these, in a period of three years and eight months after we came to power,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He added, “Secondly, we are undertaking a programme to pay input subsidy-compensation to farmers who have lost their crops.”

“This year, as the third installment, we are depositing Rs 1090 crore into the accounts of 51.12 lakh farmers at the rate of Rs 2,000 each. If we include the assistance we are giving today, till now only through the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan programme, we have provided assistance of Rs 54,000 to each family in the past four years. If we add Rs 13,500 to each farmer family that would receive the YSR Rythu Bharosa assistance next year too, it will be Rs 67,500 in the hands of every farmer family in these five years, just through this Rythu Bharosa scheme.”

An assistance of Rs 27,000 crore was provided to farmers in four years, he asserted.

The Chief Minister explained, “In case of crop loss in any season, we provide a compensation at the end of that season. Taking steps in the same direction and keeping that promise once again, today we are depositing `77 crore as input subsidy directly into their accounts of farmers, keeping in mind the loss they suffered before the end of Rabi 2022. This would benefit 91,237 farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Mandous in December.”

“If we add this Rs 77 crore that is being deposited now, we have given Rs 1,911 crore as input subsidy to 22.22 lakh farmers before the end of four years of our present term in office.”

The Chief Minister said that during the previous Chandrababu government's term, the average yield of food grains was 154 lakh tonnes. The yield has increased to 166 lakh tonnes during the term of the present government, showing an increase of 12 lakh tonnes.

He said the TD government's expenditure on grain collection in five years was Rs 40,237 crore. “But, during our government's tenure, the expenditure incurred by us on grain collection was Rs 55,444 crore -- in 3 years and 8 months.”

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state providing assistance not only to the patta (title deed) farmers but also to farmers with assigned lands, to tenant farmers of poor social groups, to farmers with ROFR pattas and to farmers who are cultivating temple lands. This apart, we have provided Rs 27,000 crore through the Rythu Bhrosa scheme alone,” the CM said.