  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2023 CM Jagan deposits ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan deposits ₹1,090.76 crore into bank accounts of 51.12 lakh people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Feb 28, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(C) releasing YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds and input subsidy to farmers in Tenali. Ministers V Rajani, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Annabattuni Sivakumar and others are also seen. (Image By Arrangement)
 AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(C) releasing YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds and input subsidy to farmers in Tenali. Ministers V Rajani, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Annabattuni Sivakumar and others are also seen. (Image By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme funds for the fourth consecutive year in Andhra Pradesh by depositing Rs 1,090.76 crore into the bank accounts of 51.12 lakh people on Tuesday.

The CM did so by the click of a button under the Direct Benefit Transfer mode at an event in Tenali in Guntur district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The state will be happy if the farmer is happy. Hence, the government is implementing good programmes for farmers, under which more than 50 lakh farmer families are benefitting.”

 The Chief Minister addressed a huge public meeting after releasing Rs 1,090.76 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme benefiting 51.12 lakh farmers; and Rs 76.99crore under the Input Subsidy scheme for the benefit of 91,237 agriculture and horticulture farmers who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in December last.

 He explained, “Under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and Input Subsidy, the government has so far spent Rs 27,062.09 crore and Rs 1911.78 crore respectively. A whopping Rs 1, 45,750crore was spent on various welfare schemes in the state after the YSR Congress came to power.”

 “Today, by the grace of God, we are implementing two good programmes related to the farmers from our Guntur district, Tenali. More than half a crore farmer families will benefit today. For the fourth consecutive year, the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan funds are being released as the last installment for the fourth year. All these, in a period of three years and eight months after we came to power,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

 He added, “Secondly, we are undertaking a programme to pay input subsidy-compensation to farmers who have lost their crops.”

 “This year, as the third installment, we are depositing Rs 1090 crore into the accounts of 51.12 lakh farmers at the rate of Rs 2,000 each.  If we include the assistance we are giving today, till now only through the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan programme, we have provided assistance of Rs 54,000 to each family in the past four years. If we add Rs 13,500 to each farmer family that would receive the YSR Rythu Bharosa assistance next year too, it will be Rs 67,500 in the hands of every farmer family in these five years, just through this Rythu Bharosa scheme.”

 An assistance of Rs 27,000 crore was provided to farmers in four years, he asserted.

The Chief Minister explained, “In case of crop loss in any season, we provide a compensation at the end of that season. Taking steps in the same direction and keeping that promise once again, today we are depositing `77 crore as input subsidy directly into their accounts of farmers, keeping in mind the loss they suffered before the end of Rabi 2022. This would benefit 91,237 farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Mandous in December.”

“If we add this Rs 77 crore that is being deposited now, we have given Rs 1,911 crore as input subsidy to 22.22 lakh farmers before the end of four years of our present term in office.”

The Chief Minister said that during the previous Chandrababu government's term, the average yield of food grains was 154 lakh tonnes. The yield has increased to 166 lakh tonnes during the term of the present government, showing an increase of 12 lakh tonnes.

He said the TD government's expenditure on grain collection in five years was Rs 40,237 crore. “But, during our government's tenure, the expenditure incurred by us on grain collection was Rs 55,444 crore -- in 3 years and 8 months.”

 “Andhra Pradesh is the only state providing assistance not only to the patta (title deed) farmers but also to farmers with assigned lands, to tenant farmers of poor social groups, to farmers with ROFR pattas and to farmers who are cultivating temple lands. This apart, we have provided Rs 27,000 crore through the Rythu Bhrosa scheme alone,” the CM said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysr rythu bharosa-pm kisan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

If re-elected in 2024, Jagan to rule for 30 years: Y.V. Subba Reddy
Jagan to disburse ₹1,090 crore to benefit 51.12 lakh farmers today

Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: Manikrao Thakre begins five-day tour, Nalgonda meeting on Wednesday

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (File Photo / DC)

Health Ministry gears up to fight summer heat, issues advisory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

On Tuesday, the division bench directed the additional and deputy directors of the ED to file a counter affidavit. It adjourned the case to March 7. (Image Source: PTI)

HC issues status quo on ED seizure order



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

(Representational Image)

Amid Adenovirus concerns, five children die of respiratory infections in Kolkata

A mother with her ill-fated children waits outside the emergency ward of Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to entertain Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI officials in the excise policy case, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till Mar 3

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->