Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2022 Ukraine crisis: PM M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi chairs meeting, four ministers to help in evacuating Indians

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Scindia, Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to Ukraine's neighbouring countries for the evacuation mission
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said.

These ministers will be going there as "special envoys" of India, they said.

 

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, also attended the meeting.

Modi had chaired a meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday too and had asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority.

It was also decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, sources had said.

 

Tags: russia ukraine tensions, russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


