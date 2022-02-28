Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2022 Kerala lifts COVID-1 ...
Kerala lifts COVID-19 restrictions, theatres to open with 100 per cent occupancy

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:25 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 9:25 am IST
In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy
 A man wearing a mask, looks for customers as he sells tickets for a motorcycle stunt performance on a beach on New Year's eve in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Noting the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday lifted certain restrictions in the state and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy.

 

The order also stated that meetings and training can be held offline in government and private sectors if required.

Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

