Karnataka to provide free bus rides to people returning from Ukraine

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
The free buses will ply from the nearest airport of disembarkation in Karnataka, to the students' native places in within the state
 Karnataka Minister R Ashoka (C) welcomes Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to provide free bus travel to people, who land in the state's airports from war-torn Ukraine, to their destinations.

Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), said, "Considering the plight of our people returning from Ukraine, especially the student community, it is decided to offer a free travel ride by KSRTC Bus from the nearest airport of disembarkation in Karnataka, to their native places in within the state.

 

"All Nodal officers within Karnataka State Airport and KSRTC concerned DCs to coordinate properly to ensure the same," he said in a statement.

