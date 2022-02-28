Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2022 Karnataka Congress r ...
Karnataka Congress resumes Medkadatu project padayatra

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 2:03 pm IST
The padayatra began on Sunday from Bidadi and by evening is expected to reach Kengeru and conclude on Thursday in Bengaluru
Congress leader DK Shivakumar along with others at the Mekedatu padayatra. (Photo: Twitter/@DKShivakumar/File)
 Congress leader DK Shivakumar along with others at the Mekedatu padayatra. (Photo: Twitter/@DKShivakumar/File)

Ramanagara: Karnataka unit of Congress has resumed its padayatra to demand the implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project.

The padayatra began on Sunday from Bidadi and by evening is expected to reach Kengeru and conclude on Thursday in Bengaluru.

 

The five-day padayatra has been cut short to three days due to Karnataka Budget session, which will begin on March 4.

Karnataka leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, State Congress chief DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition in State Council BK Hariprasad participated in the padayatra.

The second phase of Mekedatu padayatra was started by Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala.

The first phase of the padayatra was cancelled due to the third wave of COVID-19.

The padayatra will culminate at National College ground in Bengaluru on March 3.

 

...
Tags: mekedatu dam, mekedatu dam project, mekedatu padayatra, mekedatu issue
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


