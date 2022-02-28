Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2022 BJP's Bengal ba ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's Bengal bandh call evokes mixed response

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Transportation was normal and most of the commercial establishments remained open in South Bengal
Police detain an activist during BJP activists' march towards Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) to protest against the alleged violence during the West Bengal Municipality polls, in Kolkata, (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
 Police detain an activist during BJP activists' march towards Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) to protest against the alleged violence during the West Bengal Municipality polls, in Kolkata, (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: The 12-hour state-wide bandh call by BJP over "widespread rigging and violence" during civic elections in West Bengal evoked a mixed response on Monday.

Transportation was normal and most of the commercial establishments remained open in South Bengal even as BJP workers staged blockades of railway tracks and roads in some areas.

 

BJP activists sat down on railway tracks in Hooghly station, and also blockaded roads in Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Some saffron party workers also attempted to stop plying of government buses but were prevented by the police from doing so. In North Bengal, where BJP had performed well in last year's assembly elections, the bandh call, however, evoked a good response as shops remained shut and vehicles off the roads.

Even as a few government buses plied the roads, passengers were very few. Office-goers had to face problems as private commercial vehicles remained off the roads.

 

The BJP had called for a 6 AM to 6 PM shutdown across West Bengal in protest against "widespread rigging and violence" during elections to 107 municipalities on Sunday, with the state party chief calling it a "murder of democracy".

The police claimed that there has been no widespread violence but only a "few stray incidents".

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, apparently peeved over the allegations of widespread violence, has asked State Election Commissioner Saurab Das to give him detailed report on the situation on Monday.

 

...
Tags: bjp bandh, west bengal bandh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28. (Photo: AFP/File)

Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till further orders: DGCA

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcome Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Operation Ganga: 5th flight with Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi chairs meeting, four ministers to help in evacuating Indians

The United Nations Security Council meets at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 27, 2022. (Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP)

India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's single-day rise of Covid infections fall below 10,000 after two months

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi chairs crisis meet as 15K Indians still stuck in war zone

More batches of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight. (PTI)

Three more flights bring back 688 Indians from Ukraine

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

53.93 per cent voter turnout in UP fifth phase elections, till 5 pm

Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots outside a polling station during the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Allahabad on February 27, 2022. (SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->