Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2022 AIADMK leaders prote ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK leaders protest against arrest of ex-Tamil Nadu minister Jayakumar

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 3:09 pm IST
The police had arrested Jayakumar for allegedly assaulting and disrobing a man during the local body elections
Senior leaders like Sellur Raju participated in the protest held in Madurai. (Photo: ANI)
 Senior leaders like Sellur Raju participated in the protest held in Madurai. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: AIADMK cadre on Monday staged protest across the state against the arrest of former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar following the local body elections, which was held on February 19.

The police had arrested Jayakumar for allegedly assaulting and disrobing a man during the local body elections. The AIADMK had alleged that the man had indulged in fake voting at a polling booth.

 

Later, based on the complaint from the man, the police arrested Jayakumar on February 21.

Today, the AIADMK cadre held the protest across the state, demanding the release of Jayakumar.

Senior leaders like Sellur Raju participated in the protest held in Madurai.

...
Tags: tamil nadu civic polls, tamil nadu local body elections, tamil nadu local polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

The man died after suffering from chest pain on Monday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Man dies in police custody in Kerala, locals allege custodial torture

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (Photo: PTI)

Govt allows some exemptions in Covid guidelines for those arriving from Ukraine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi chairs meeting, four ministers to help in evacuating Indians

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine crisis: Sixth flight with 240 stranded Indians departs from Budapest

Indian students in Ukraine show the Indian flag before being evacuated. (Photo: ANI)

Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28. (Photo: AFP/File)

India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council meets at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 27, 2022. (Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP)

India may see fourth Covid wave around June 2022: IIT Kanpur study

An official checks the temperature of a voter as part of precaution against COVID-19 as she arrives to cast her vote for the Punjab State Assembly elections on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->