Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2021 Private hospitals ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Private hospitals can waive Rs 100 from Covid jab cost: TS Official

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 1, 2021, 4:57 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 10:17 am IST
The government is delivering the vaccine free to people at its hospitals and identified Covid vaccination centres (CVCs)
The cost at private hospitals has been determined as Rs 250, of which Rs 150 is for the vaccine and Rs 100 is towards service fee, as per Government of India orders. (DC Image)
 The cost at private hospitals has been determined as Rs 250, of which Rs 150 is for the vaccine and Rs 100 is towards service fee, as per Government of India orders. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Private hospitals that have come on board to join the Covid-19 vaccination drive can, if they choose to, may not collect the Rs 100 service fee that they have been allowed by the Centre, TS Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao has said.

The government is delivering the vaccine free to people at its hospitals and identified Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). The cost at private hospitals has been determined as Rs 250, of which Rs 150 is for the vaccine and Rs 100 is towards service fee, as per Government of India orders.

 

“If private hospitals wish to, they may waive the service fee fully to complement the state government’s efforts to vaccinate everyone. Or they may choose to collect only a partial amount instead of `100. It is their call. But they cannot charge more than `100 as service fee and not more than `250 in all for each vaccine shot,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.

How to register for getting Covid-19 vaccine

Step 1: Registration will be available from 9 am on Monday (March 1) at www.cowin.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the registration link, provide mobile phone or Aadhaar number.

 

Step 3: This will result in receipt of an OTP which needs to be entered on the website.

Step 4: The location of the vaccination can be chosen, one that is convenient to go to (Beneficiaries should also be able to map directions and distance from their home to the vaccination centre).

Step 5:  On the designated day and chosen time, visit the centre, get the first dose; after this, the second dose will be scheduled.

Step 6: Following the second dose, a reference ID will be received on the registered mobile using which a vaccination certificate can be downloaded from the Cowin website.

 

A user guide on registration and post registration processes is available online at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ which can be downloaded clicking on the ’28.02.2021 User Manual – Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination Ver 1.1’ link on the page.

What happens if the appointment is missed?

The appointment is cancelled and beneficiary will have to set up a new one

Documents required:

For those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities, a medical certificate signed by a MBBS doctor will have to be uploaded mentioning the comorbid condition.

 

Everyone should carry for the vaccination the ID card mentioned during the registration process. A Voter ID Card, or a Photo ID Card may also suffice

How much will the vaccination cost?

Free at all government vaccination centres, Rs 250 per dose at private vaccination centres.

...
Tags: private hospitals vaccination, covid-19 vaccine rate, how to apply, vaccination documents
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (L), Addl. DGP N Sanjeev. (DC Image)

AP Elections: SEC limits campaigners to just five for municipal polls

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

Mamata rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

West Bengal state Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, pillion rides on an electric two wheeler driven by minister Firhad Hakim symbolizing a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham