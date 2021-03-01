Private hospitals can waive Rs 100 from Covid jab cost: TS Official

The cost at private hospitals has been determined as Rs 250, of which Rs 150 is for the vaccine and Rs 100 is towards service fee, as per Government of India orders. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Private hospitals that have come on board to join the Covid-19 vaccination drive can, if they choose to, may not collect the Rs 100 service fee that they have been allowed by the Centre, TS Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao has said.

The government is delivering the vaccine free to people at its hospitals and identified Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). The cost at private hospitals has been determined as Rs 250, of which Rs 150 is for the vaccine and Rs 100 is towards service fee, as per Government of India orders.

“If private hospitals wish to, they may waive the service fee fully to complement the state government’s efforts to vaccinate everyone. Or they may choose to collect only a partial amount instead of `100. It is their call. But they cannot charge more than `100 as service fee and not more than `250 in all for each vaccine shot,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.

How to register for getting Covid-19 vaccine

Step 1: Registration will be available from 9 am on Monday (March 1) at www.cowin.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the registration link, provide mobile phone or Aadhaar number.

Step 3: This will result in receipt of an OTP which needs to be entered on the website.

Step 4: The location of the vaccination can be chosen, one that is convenient to go to (Beneficiaries should also be able to map directions and distance from their home to the vaccination centre).

Step 5: On the designated day and chosen time, visit the centre, get the first dose; after this, the second dose will be scheduled.

Step 6: Following the second dose, a reference ID will be received on the registered mobile using which a vaccination certificate can be downloaded from the Cowin website.

A user guide on registration and post registration processes is available online at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ which can be downloaded clicking on the ’28.02.2021 User Manual – Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination Ver 1.1’ link on the page.

What happens if the appointment is missed?

The appointment is cancelled and beneficiary will have to set up a new one

Documents required:

For those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities, a medical certificate signed by a MBBS doctor will have to be uploaded mentioning the comorbid condition.

Everyone should carry for the vaccination the ID card mentioned during the registration process. A Voter ID Card, or a Photo ID Card may also suffice

How much will the vaccination cost?

Free at all government vaccination centres, Rs 250 per dose at private vaccination centres.