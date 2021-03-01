Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2021 BJP, TRS fighting fo ...
BJP, TRS fighting for youth by conducting sports tournaments in rural Telangana

Published Mar 1, 2021
The BJP and TRS leaders are the chief guests at the inaugural and valedictory events
BJP flags were seen on the boundaries on a cricket ground at Bhoraj village in Jainad mandal. TRS flags were seen at many cricket tournaments in different mandals in Adilabad Assembly constituency.
ADILABAD: BJP and TRS leaders are fighting for youth support by conducting cricket, volleyball and kabaddi competitions in the rural areas in erstwhile Adilabad district. Party flags are prominent at the events.

Many agriculture fields are turning into playgrounds in the rural areas. After harvesting cotton and redgram, farmers remove the plants to prepare the field for the next season. Sports events are being held in these fields.

Sons of senior leaders are running the show and mingling with the youth.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and BJP district president Payal Shankar were busy in inaugurating the cricket tournaments while another BJP leader, Suhasini Reddy, gave away shields to best players. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao also inaugurated cricket tournaments.

 

