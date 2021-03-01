Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2021 AP invites POSCO for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP invites POSCO for setting up steel plant at Krishnapatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2021, 4:01 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 10:18 am IST
The government move gained significance in the backdrop of growing resentment over Centre’s disinvestment plans of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP)
The letter is seen as an attempt by the state government to divert the plant to Krishnapatnam and safeguard the interests of VSP and its workers. (Representational Photo: DC)
 The letter is seen as an attempt by the state government to divert the plant to Krishnapatnam and safeguard the interests of VSP and its workers. (Representational Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has invited POSCO India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of the Korean conglomerate POSCO, to establish a greenfield integrated steel plant at Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district.

In a letter addressed to Sung Lae. Chun, Chairman and Managing Director of POSCO India, special chief secretary, R. Karikal Valaven said the government is keen on having the unit at Krishnapatnam while pointing to the interest expressed by the firm on the location.

 

The government move gained significance in the backdrop of growing resentment over Centre’s disinvestment plans of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

The letter is seen as an attempt by the state government to divert the plant to Krishnapatnam and safeguard the interests of VSP and its workers.

In his letter, Valaven said, “I would like to highlight the fact that the government of AP has been a front-runner in providing unparalleled support to the industry and the industrial policy 2020-23 is considered as one of the best in the country.”

 

AP has consistently ranked No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business rankings among Indian states and it is a testament to our strong commitment to industrial growth.

“With the same enthusiasm, I would like to extend an invite to the delegation from POSCO headquarters at Seoul to confirm your proposal for setting up an integrated steel plant in the land identified jointly by your team and the Government of AP at Krishnapatnam and for further discussion on other required support under the State Industrial Policy.”

The official pointed out that Krishnapatnam is poised to be the next industrial growth centre of Andhra Pradesh considering that it is strategically located on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, which is being developed with the support of the Centre.

 

He also said developing an integrated steel plant beside a world-class port offers multiple logistical advantages.

Reminding that Krishnapatnam port is one of the largest automated ports in South Asia with a facility to handle Capesize and Panamax vessels, he said the state government would take all steps to hand over the land at the earliest to POSCO once a common understanding is achieved on the way forward.

Valaven envisaged that the steel plant at Krishnapatnam would be an anchor industry in driving the economic activity in the region.

 

AP would be willing to consider further support in the form of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, he said.

...
Tags: ap invites posco for setting up steel plant at krishnapatnam, posco in ap, posco at krishnapatnam, ap govt writes to posco for a steel plant, vizag steel plant
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (L), Addl. DGP N Sanjeev. (DC Image)

AP Elections: SEC limits campaigners to just five for municipal polls

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

Mamata rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

West Bengal state Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, pillion rides on an electric two wheeler driven by minister Firhad Hakim symbolizing a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham