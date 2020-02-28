Non-Telugu students find it hard

This is a challenge that non-Telugu speaking students who come to the city and search for a place in and around Ameerpet face. Even minor conversations with home-owners about electricity bills, water bills or even where to hang clothes for drying, become hurdles for them to cross repeatedly.

Hyderabad: It’s a Babel-like situation, according to some out-of-state house-hunters who cannot speak Telugu.

“In some areas, if you do not know Telugu it is hard to find a place to rent,” says Shiva Nesaraj a student from Tamil Nadu. He lives in Ameerpet, which over the years emerged as a hub for preparing for competitive exams.

“When I came, it was difficult to deal with house owners as I could neither speak in Telugu nor Hindi. Attempts in English were also not of use as they could not understand,” he says.

Nesaraj relies on a friend who speaks both Telugu and Hindi. “I take him along whenever I have to talk to the owners. I also take his help if I go somewhere that would require the local language,” he says.

Vel Murugan, who is from Tamil Nadu and came six months ago, randomly picked the Dilsukhnagar-Nagole stretch for house-hunting.

“I found a first floor that I took on rent, but every now and then the landlord would tell me something in Telugu, a language I do not know. This situation went on for some time and resulted in confusion between us. One day, I was asked to vacate with the owners saying they do not want to rent to someone who cannot speak in Telugu,” he says.

Anjaneyulu Maroju, who owns a house in the same area where Murugan lived, says: “Generally, no one has an issue with tenants so long as the rent is paid on time. There was a time when we asked a tenant to move out because of the language barrier.”