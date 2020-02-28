Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2020 Kerala mulls law on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala mulls law on campus politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Feb 28, 2020, 3:00 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 3:00 am IST
Higher education minister K.T. Jaleel said that the perception that agitations were not required in campuses will only weaken democracy.
K.T. Jaleel
 K.T. Jaleel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government on Thursday decided to file an appeal against the high court ban on strikes, gherao, protests in campuses including colleges and schools.

Higher education minister K.T. Jaleel said that the perception that agitations were not required in campuses will only weaken democracy.

 

The state government is currently engaged in the process of formulating a law to govern students’ union activities in campuses. The minister said the government will seek the opinion of legal experts to make the required changes in the draft bill taking into account the court order banning campus politics.

Kerala High Court on Wednesday had banned strikes, gherao, marches, demonstrations and protests that adversely affect “academic atmosphere” in campuses.

The directive came after hearing about 20 petitions filed by a cross section of college managements in Kerala over a period of three years.

The court said, “learning is the fundamental right of students. Campuses are places for dialogue and discussions. They should not become venues of protests.”

...
Tags: kerala government, k.t. jaleel
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Kapil Mishra (Photo: ANI)

Kapil Mishra finds supporters within the party

The raids, conducted by 500 I-T officers and 200 Central paramilitary forces from Delhi, began at about 6am and were continuing early on Friday.

Income-tax’s swoop on businessmen, officers unsettle Chhattisgarh

The MH-60 helicopters can be employed for offensive and defensive roles including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Ship Strike, Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Search and Rescue, over the horizon Network Centric Opera-tions and Electronic Warfare. (Photo: AP)

India to get MH-60 copters in 2021: Indian Navy

A damaged manhole behind Little Flower College near Uppal that poses a threat to commuters. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Women’s cause needs leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TD leaders using courts to settle political scores

Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Income-tax’s swoop on businessmen, officers unsettle Chhattisgarh

The raids, conducted by 500 I-T officers and 200 Central paramilitary forces from Delhi, began at about 6am and were continuing early on Friday.

Ex-MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha in court over anti-police rant

Former MP K. Kavitha comes out of the Nampally court in connection with the case filed against her during 2010 Nizamabad by-elections. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: 3 of family drown in car, kid saved

Maheshwar said, “The car had not travelled more than five kilometres on the service road along the canal and fell in the waters.” He said that there were no signs of a flat tyre. Dizziness or misjudging the road might have led to the mishap, he said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: No water at Public Gardens lake

The boating lake is drying up as there are no fresh inflows into it. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham