Kerala mulls law on campus politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government on Thursday decided to file an appeal against the high court ban on strikes, gherao, protests in campuses including colleges and schools.

Higher education minister K.T. Jaleel said that the perception that agitations were not required in campuses will only weaken democracy.

The state government is currently engaged in the process of formulating a law to govern students’ union activities in campuses. The minister said the government will seek the opinion of legal experts to make the required changes in the draft bill taking into account the court order banning campus politics.

Kerala High Court on Wednesday had banned strikes, gherao, marches, demonstrations and protests that adversely affect “academic atmosphere” in campuses.

The directive came after hearing about 20 petitions filed by a cross section of college managements in Kerala over a period of three years.

The court said, “learning is the fundamental right of students. Campuses are places for dialogue and discussions. They should not become venues of protests.”