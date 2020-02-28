Nation Current Affairs 28 Feb 2020 Kapil Mishra finds s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kapil Mishra finds supporters within the party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Feb 28, 2020, 2:59 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 2:59 am IST
Earlier, the party leadership believed that Mishra should have avoided making inflammatory speeches that had attracted unnecessary attention.
Kapil Mishra (Photo: ANI)
 Kapil Mishra (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party gave a clean chit to party leader Kapil Mishra, accused of inciting violence in Delhi, questions are being raised on whether he had acted on his own or was following orders.

Moderates in the party raised eyebrows when Shyam Jaju, national vice-president and Delhi in-charge, said categorically that Mishra had “done no wrong” and his speech was “not provocative”.

 

Sources revealed that Jaju’s remark has sent a signal to leaders like Gautam Gambhir, BJP’s first-time MP from East Delhi, that “criticism of polarising figures like Mishra will not be entertained”.

Gambhir had said, “No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, representing any party, if he has given any provocative speech, then strict action should be taken against that person”.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, a BJP ally, has also demanded that action be taken against leaders who indulged in hate speech.
Former AAP legislator Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups. It is learnt that party leadership neither approved of Mishra’s speech nor the pro-CAA protest he had led on Sunday.

Earlier, the party leadership believed that Mishra should have avoided making inflammatory speeches that had attracted unnecessary attention.  

“But now the party leadership has decided to defend him. Jaju’s clean chit to his party leader clearly shows that the BJP was firmly behind Mishra,” a party leader said.

Moderates in the Delhi BJP, not too happy with Jaju defending Mishra, are questioning why, when everyone in the party was silent over the contentious matter, Jaju had to openly back Mishra.

They say that this could encourage other, small-time leaders to make provocative statements to raise their profile.

A moderate BJP leaders jokingly said that Mr Mishra, who gets more ‘retweets’ and ‘likes’ on social media than he gets votes, should be reigned in.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, kapil mishra, gautam gambhir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

K.T. Jaleel

Kerala mulls law on campus politics

The raids, conducted by 500 I-T officers and 200 Central paramilitary forces from Delhi, began at about 6am and were continuing early on Friday.

Income-tax’s swoop on businessmen, officers unsettle Chhattisgarh

The MH-60 helicopters can be employed for offensive and defensive roles including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Ship Strike, Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Search and Rescue, over the horizon Network Centric Opera-tions and Electronic Warfare. (Photo: AP)

India to get MH-60 copters in 2021: Indian Navy

A damaged manhole behind Little Flower College near Uppal that poses a threat to commuters. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Women’s cause needs leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TD leaders using courts to settle political scores

Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Income-tax’s swoop on businessmen, officers unsettle Chhattisgarh

The raids, conducted by 500 I-T officers and 200 Central paramilitary forces from Delhi, began at about 6am and were continuing early on Friday.

Ex-MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha in court over anti-police rant

Former MP K. Kavitha comes out of the Nampally court in connection with the case filed against her during 2010 Nizamabad by-elections. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: 3 of family drown in car, kid saved

Maheshwar said, “The car had not travelled more than five kilometres on the service road along the canal and fell in the waters.” He said that there were no signs of a flat tyre. Dizziness or misjudging the road might have led to the mishap, he said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: No water at Public Gardens lake

The boating lake is drying up as there are no fresh inflows into it. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham