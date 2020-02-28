India to get MH-60 copters in 2021: Indian Navy

The MH-60 helicopters can be employed for offensive and defensive roles including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Ship Strike, Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Search and Rescue, over the horizon Network Centric Opera-tions and Electronic Warfare. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday announced that the delivery of 24 American multi-role MH-60 ‘Romeo’ helicopters will start from early 2021.

They will play an important role in maritime security at a time when the Indian Ocean region is witnessing increasing security threat due to proliferation of submarines.

India signed the $2.4 billion deal to buy these 24 helicopters during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

“These helicopters are a replacement for the Sea King 42/42A helicopters already decommissioned in the 1990s and envisaged to operate from front-line ships and aircraft carriers providing them the critical attributes of flexibility of operation, enhanced surveillance and attacking capability,” said the press release from the Navy.

The MH-60 helicopters can be employed for offensive and defensive roles including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Ship Strike, Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Search and Rescue, over the horizon Network Centric Opera-tions and Electronic Warfare.

“The helicopter’s capability of prolonged maritime operations and seamless integration with the P8i and ships makes it a force multiplier,” the release added.