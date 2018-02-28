search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Perturbed by Hindi, 24-yr-old doc hangs self, mother says, 'wish had called him back'

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 28, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Krishna Prasath had called his mother on Sunday and had said that he wanted to return home as he was not able to understand Hindi.
Dr Krishna Prasath R was pursuing his PG course at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. (Photo: Facebook)
 Dr Krishna Prasath R was pursuing his PG course at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. (Photo: Facebook)

Chennai: A day after a post graduate medical student hailing from Tamil Nadu committed suicide in Chandigarh on Monday, his mother Bhuvaneshwari broke down for not listening to her son's silent cries.

“I wish I had called him back,” Bhuvaneshwari was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

 

Dr Krishna Prasath R, who was pursuing his PG course at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room.

Krishna Prasath had called his mother on Sunday and had said that he wanted to return home as he was not able to understand Hindi and was unable adjust with the new environment, according a HT report.

“My son had been complaining from the very beginning that he wanted to come back. Even on Sunday, he called and said the same thing,” said the mother.

“I told him that after securing a seat in merit, he cannot return like this. I even suggested him to wait for a while before things settled down for him,” she added.

“He was depressed due to the work conditions. He had major problems with the language and complained repeatedly that he was not able to understand Hindi,” said Ramasamy, the deceased doctor’s father.

Krishna Prasath who hailed from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, was a junior resident in the Department of Radio diagnosis and Imaging, at PGIMER.

The family members of Krishna Prasath were informed about his death over phone and they immediately left for Chandigarh.

Tags: doctor commits suicide, pgimer, dr krishna prasath r
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them. (Photo: Pexels)
 

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

Women experience less pain when holding hands with their partner: Study

Touching or being touched releases chemicals in the brain that make pain easier to bear. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Canada for women: New budget strikes down gender barriers, hopes to fill labour gap

Canada's economy surged after Liberals took office in 2015 and unleashed a massive fiscal stimulus. (Photo: File)
 

Shocking: Elderly woman found living with mummified mother for more than 30 years

The police discovered the body dressed in a white dress and head covering, with blue shoes and green socks.
 

Tiny spiders emerging from egg sac start crawling on woman's hand

She was excited to find out that the sac had hatched (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

She saved my brother: Visually impaired fan waits outside Sridevi's house for 2 days

Visually impaired Jatin Valmiki from a village in Uttar Pradesh has been camping outside the actor's residence, ever since the news of her demise broke. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Indian Govt was denied access to Trudeau's guest list for reception: reports

Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Ban on devotees carrying mobile phone in Meenakshi temple to be effective from Mar 3

Madras High Court on February 9 banned people other than security officials from carrying mobile phones to the temple where a fire mishap gutted several shops recently. (Photo: PTI)

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA to join RJD-led grand alliance

The announcement was made after Manjhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ahead of Holi, Delhi University student says semen-filled balloon thrown at her

Police said they are trying to contact the girl to proceed with investigation. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham