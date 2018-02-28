Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi dies of cardiac arrest

Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head or pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi passed away in Kanchipuram at the age of 82 on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The 82-year old seer was admitted to a private hospital in Kanchipuram after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information

Jayendra Saraswathi shankaracharya, 69th pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading it for a very long time.

He succeeded Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal, hailed as Maha Periyava, as the head of the Shaivaite mutt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the demise of of Saraswati.

He tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul."

"Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the Prime Minister added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also recalled the contribution of Kanchi Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi in promoting spirituality.

"Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," the vice president tweeted.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Saraswati.

" My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always," she tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief and tweeted, " Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul."

(With inputs from agencies)