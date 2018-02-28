search on deccanchronicle.com
Indrani admitted scheme between INX Media, Karti company, CBI to tell court

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Indrani's confession will be the focus of remand application to be submitted by the investigation agency before the court.
Indrani Mukerjea confessed that she and Peter took help of Karti's company once their application for clearance of Rs 305 cr was rejected. (Photo: PTI)
 Indrani Mukerjea confessed that she and Peter took help of Karti's company once their application for clearance of Rs 305 cr was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In its application to seek custody of Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), may inform the court about another accused Indrani Mukerjea's confession of criminal conspiracy between INX Media Ltd and Karti's company, Chess Management Service.

The then director of INX Media Ltd allegedly confessed in 2007 that she and her husband Peter Mukerjea took help of Karti's Chess Management Service once their application for Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore was rejected, and only allowed Rs 5 crore clearance.

 

As per sources, this confession will be the focus of the remand application to be submitted by the investigation agency before the court.

Indrani allegedly also confessed that once Chess Management was hired, rules were made for Karti 'services' and his company was paid Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier in the day, Karti, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora -and others.

Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

