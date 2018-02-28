Hyderabad High Court seeks info from TTD EO on SVB TV

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to inform to the court within two weeks whether they would appoint the new Chief Executive Officer to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti TV or they would continue the former CEO who is facing the allegation of misappropriation of funds of the TV.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K. Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL by P. Naveen Kumar Reddy, a resident of Tirupati seeking to declare the action of the AP government in not taking action against CEO A. Narasimha Rao for the irregularities committed in management of the channel and its funds despite of his representation on November 9, 2017.

While questioning what the authorities are doing when the CEO is continuing in the office, the bench adjourned the case for two weeks.