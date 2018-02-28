search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP to oust Left in Tripura, consolidate position in Nagaland, Meghalaya: Exit polls

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2018, 7:54 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 7:55 am IST
2 exit polls predict that the saffron party-led alliance may win over 35 seats in the Tripura.
 According to the exit polls, the BJP will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP is likely to wrest power from the 25-year-old CPM government in Tripura, with two exit polls predicting that the saffron party-led alliance may win over 35 seats in the state. However, a third exit poll predicts that it could be a close contest between the CPM and the BJP in the 60-member assembly.

While JanKiBaat-NewsX has predicted that the BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura will win 35-45 seats with a vote share of 51 per cent, an exit poll by AxisMyIndia predicts 44 to 50 seats for the combine with a vote share of 49 per cent.

 

According to JanKiBaat-NewsX, the ruling Left front is likely to get 14-23 seats with vote share of 45-46 per cent. AxisMyIndia poll predicts the Left to win 9-15 seats with a vote share of 40 per cent in Tripura.

However, the CVoter exit poll predicts a close finish in Tripura, with the CPM likely to get 26 to 34 seats (44.3 per cent vote share) and the BJP and its allies winning 24 to 32 seats (42.8 per cent vote share). The Congress may win only 0-2 seats with a vote share of 7.2 per cent, predicts CVoter.

According to the exit polls, the BJP will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

TRIPURA

JanKiBaat-NewsX

BJP-IPFT: 35-45

Left front: 14-23

AxisMyIndia

BJP-IPFT: 44-50

Left front: 9-15

Others: 0-3

CVoter

CPM: 26-34

BJP+: 24-32

Congress: 0-2

In Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power, the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll shows that the National People's Party (NPP) is set to gain with 23-27 seats while the BJP will get 8-12 seats, with vote shares of 39 and 12 per cent respectively. The Congress is predicted to win 13-17 seats with a voteshare of 21 per cent and others are likely to get 2 to 6 seats.

MEGHALAYA

JanKiBaat-NewsX

National People's Party (NPP): 23-27

Congress: 13-17

BJP: 8-12

Others: 2-6

CVoter

NPP: 17-23

Congress: 13-19

UDP-HSPDP: 8-12

BJP: 4-8

Others: 5-9

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is likely to storm the ruling NPF bastion as it is predicted to win 27-32 seats with a vote share of 48 per cent, against NPF's 20-25 seats and a vote share of 42 per cent, according to the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll.

The Congress in Nagaland is likely to get 0-2 seats with a vote share of 4.4 per cent and others are likely to get 5-7 seats with a vote share of 5-6 per cent.

NAGALAND

JanKiBaat-NewsX

BJP-NDPP: 27-32

NPF: 20-25

Congress: 0-2

Others: 5-7

CVoter

NDPP-BJP: 25-31

NPF: 19-25

Congress: 0-4

Others: 6-10

In Meghalaya, the CVoter exit poll predicts a close finish, with the Congress likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats, with vote shares of 36.5 and 29.4 per cent respectively.

The BJP in Meghalaya is likely to get 4-8 seats with a vote share of 16.6 per cent. The UDP-HSPDP likely to bag 8-12 seats and 8.8 per cent vote share, while others may get 5-9 seats and a vote share of 8.7 per cent, the poll said.

In Nagaland, the exit poll claimed a victory for the NDPP-BJP which is likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share and the NPF likely to bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 per cent.

The Congress in Nagaland is set to lose a lot with the poll predicting 0-4 seats with a vote share of 19.7 per cent, while others may get 6-10 seats with a vote share of 14.8 per cent, according to CVoter.

Each of the three states has a 60-member assembly and a party would need 31 seats to get a clear majority.

