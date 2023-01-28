Success of Indian startups show our youths' passion: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region addressing the inaugural session of two-day inception meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Hyderabad: The two-day inception meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group, set up under India's G20 presidency has begun at Hyderabad on Saturday. During the inaugural session of the meeting, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region said, "Today, India has 3rd highest number of startups in the world. Our youths want to become job creators instead of job holders.

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Startup-20 Chair Chintan Vaishnav, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, secretary Anurag Jain and G-20 Secretariat JS Asish Sinha JS have attended the session. As many as 180 delegates from G-20 member countries and nine special invitee countries besides stakeholders have participated in the inaugural meeting.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also addressed the delegates through a video message.

While addressing the session G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that startups of today are solving problems of education, health, agricultural productivity etc for one billion people for India and also for the world. "Earlier, opening a bank a/c in India took 8-9 months whereas today, it's possible within a minute using biometrics. Since last 4 years, we do more fast payments compared to US, Europe and China," he added.

Startup20 aspires to create a global narrative for supporting startups and enabling synergies between startups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders, an official release said.

The purpose of this group is to provide a common platform for startups from G20 member countries to come together to develop actionable guidance in the form of building of enabler's capacities, identification of funding gaps, enhancement of employment opportunities, achievement of SDG targets and climate resilience, and growth of an inclusive ecosystem, it said.

Startup 20 is an important engagement group and Hyderabad has a culture of innovation, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant told reporters on Friday.