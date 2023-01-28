  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2023 Never take shortcut, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Never take shortcut, cheating won't help in long run: PM Modi to students

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Never take the shortcut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to students on Friday, cautioning that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run.

Responding to questions from students during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', his annual interaction with students on issues such as exam stress, at Talkatora Stadium here, he said they should maintain focus on their work.

He cautioned students against excessive use of gadgets and asked them to believe in their smartness and not of their mobile phones.

"Don't be distracted by technology. Keep a separate time when you will use mobile phones for interaction on social media platforms," he said.

The prime minister also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams and advised students against boasting about how well their exam went to avoid stress.

"Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run. Never take the shortcut. The hard work of students will always help them advance in life. Students should at times analyse the pressure applied on them to see if they are underestimating their strengths," he said.

Modi said it is natural for family members to have expectations but it is wrong if they are linked to consciousness about social class or status. "Exam results are not the end of life," he told the students.

Students should concentrate on their studies like a batter focuses on the ball thrown to him, ignoring the shouts for fours and sixes from the crowd, he added.

"One of the reasons for stress is boasting about how well we did in our exam. Parents start believing in what the children say and start telling this to people around them. Avoid giving a wrong impression about your performance in exams," the PM said.

Underlining the need for students to expand their horizons, Modi advised parents to give their children some money after class 10 and 12 exams to travel to a few places and ask them to write about it.

"Students should be encouraged to go and meet people from different strata of society. Students should not be bound by many restrictions. We should allow them to expand their horizons," he said.

The prime minister advised teachers to welcome students who ask questions.

"When a student asks questions, that means he or she is inquisitive. This is a good sign," he said.

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

The number of registrations is at least 15 lakh more than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held on February 16, 2018.

...
Tags: dharmendra pradhan, pariksha pe charcha, narendra modi, talkatora stadium


Related Stories

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Mallu Ravi (Twitter)

Mallu Ravi urges Union Minister not to merge NJB with Kolkata

Dr. Tilak Raj Sharma on Friday asked Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) to develop tobacco varieties that grow within a shorter duration. — Pixabay

ICAR wants research on low-nicotine tobacco

The BHEL area in Ramachandrapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6ºC on Friday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Minimum temperature falls in city, likely to stay in the range of 13-17ºC

TD state unit president K. Atchannaidu

TD to get 160 assembly seats, claims Achannaidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Students of India look at PM Modi as guardian: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event at Navyug School in the Sarojini Nagar area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Republic Day: India shows off military might

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India, Egypt slam Pak's aid to terror

A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

President Murmu hails fight against COVID, faster recovery

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI)

Female cheetah brought from Namibia falls ill, suffers from kidney problem

Cheeta at Kuna National Park. (Photo/ ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->