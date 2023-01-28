  
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Air Force two fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 1:38 pm IST
Pilots being rescued from the crash site after a Su-30MKI and Mirage 2000 fighter planes crashed during an exercise, in Morena district, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 Pilots being rescued from the crash site after a Su-30MKI and Mirage 2000 fighter planes crashed during an exercise, in Morena district, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) - Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 - crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police officials said.

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.

"It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said.

Two pilots ejected safely, but the third one is missing, he said.

Sources said that the two IAF fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior airport before they met with the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."

