Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2022 Yediyurappa's g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya dies by suicide

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2022, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 4:14 pm IST
Body was shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed
Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital, in 2018, police said. (Twitter)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya V Y allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her Vasant Nagar flat on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the reason behind the extreme step taken by the 30-year old doctor working in a private hospital was not known immediately.

 

Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital, in 2018, police said.

On Friday morning, Neeraj left for the duty at around 8 AM and it is suspected that she ended her life two hours later.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain.

She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called her on phone but there was no response, the police said, adding, the door was then opened by force.

The body was later shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed.

 

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members, BJP sources said.

Tags: b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka


