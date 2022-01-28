Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2022 Mandaviya to hold re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UTs over COVID situation

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2022, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 8:39 am IST
The health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu are among those who will attend the meeting
A worker packs medicines to be distributed to households with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in the Telangana state, at a workshop in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)
  A worker packs medicines to be distributed to households with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in the Telangana state, at a workshop in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the health ministers of Southern states', Union territories today at 2.30 pm to review the COVID-19 situation and public health preparedness as well as response measures being taken in the context of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will attend the meeting, official sources told ANI.

 

The meeting will also be attended by Senior health officials also.

Earlier he conducted a high-level meeting with nine Northern States,UTs and advised to send COVID testing and vaccination data timely. He also said that testing should be ramped up in the States where it has gone down.

He also advised States and UTs to ensure that those in home isolation are efficiently monitored in line with the National Guidelines. He said, "This will ensure that the vulnerable categories of active cases in home isolation get the required medical help in a timely manner."

 

The Union Health Minister re-emphasised the need for ramping up testing in the States and UTs. Those States/UTs that are showing a lower share of RTPCR testing were requested to ramp up tests through RTPCR. States and UTs were also reminded to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots and monitor the trend of hospitalised cases along with the deaths in the state.

Dr Mandaviya said that with our past experience, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' along with monitoring of cases remains crucial for COVID management.

 

The Union Health Minister also urged the States and UTs to adopt the model for teleconsultation so as to enable beneficiaries to access expert advice from experts.

According to the Union Health Ministry, " Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged the States and UTs to adopt the hub and spoke model and ensure that more and more centres of teleconsultations are opened. This will enable beneficiaries to access expert advice from experts stationed at the district hubs."

He also said that eSanjeevani has been able to provide services to more than 2.6 crore beneficiaries where people can seek medical advice from the confines of their homes. "This will prove to be a game-changer and will be of immense value and importance for the hard-to-reach and far-flung areas, and especially in the northern regions in the current winter season."

 

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also urged the 9 States and UTs to review and expedite the implementation of activities under the ECRP-II package for strengthening the health infrastructure. He said, "Health Ministers and the State authorities to plug the existing gaps by efficiently utilizing the amount sanctioned for various infra projects. With strengthened health infrastructure, we can meet any health emergency and public health crisis with better preparedness."

...
Tags: telangana covid cases, andhra pradesh covid cases, tamil nadu covid infections, kerala covid cases, karnataka covid-19 cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The analysis is a much-needed reminder that air pollution is a public health crisis that is not confined to cities only in Northern India. (Photo: PTI)

10 southern Indian cities exceed WHO air quality guidelines: Greenpeace India report

A healthworker prepares an 'oxygen triage facility' for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases surge, at Omandurar Government hospital in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India reports over 2.5 lakh Covid cases, 627 fatalities

Paediatricians cautioned the government that the future of the nation would be at stake if the health of children is neglected as the third wave has affected many under-18-year-olds. — AFP

Study Covid-hit kids, experts urge govt

It is gathered that 3K Technologies Inc., USA was dissolved on January 28, 2011 within three months after receipt of the final ODI tranche. No shares were issued by the US Company and no annual Reports were filed with the RBI. — DC file image

ED seizes Rs 3.19 cr assets of 3K Technologies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre likely to issue advisory on reopening schools soon: Sources

Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter a classroom after schools re-opened for 1st to 12th standard students, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

DDMA lifts weekend curfew, theatres, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity in Delhi

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to address virtual Central Asia meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Covid waning: Delhi decides to lift weekend curfew

A man sits near closed shops at Ajmeri Gate market during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->