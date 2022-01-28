Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2022 Covishield, Covaxin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covishield, Covaxin get sale approval

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Jan 28, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 7:07 am IST
The two Covid-19 vaccines can be purchased by hospitals and clinics, but will not be available at pharmacies and drug stores
India reported 2,86,384 fresh Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 India reported 2,86,384 fresh Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller-General of India on Thursday granted regular market approval for the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to conditions.

The two Covid-19 vaccines can be purchased by hospitals and clinics, but will not be available at pharmacies and drug stores. The vaccination data will have to be submitted to the drug regulator every six months and also updated on the CoWIN app. The market approval was granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules 2019.

 

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government’s vaccination drive will continue as it is to provide first and second doses for all and a precautionary dose for senior citizens.

As Covid-19 infections, driven by the Omicron variant, are still raging, with 407 districts reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent, the Centre on Thursday extended the existing containment measures till February 28.

India reported 2,86,384 fresh Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s positivity rate has shot up from 16.16 per cent to 19.59 per cent. The weekly positivity rate, however, is 17.75 per cent.

 

The health ministry said Omicron was now the dominant Covid variant. It said there are early signs of a plateau in the number of cases, with just the top 10 states contributing to 77 per cent of total active cases. It said the percentage of Omicron increased rapidly in December and January and the prevalence of the Omicron sub-variant called BA.2 is increasing in the community.

The ministry said Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were recording a high number of Covid cases. It, however, said there was a decrease in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal.

 

Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said: “A clear trend in terms of fewer Covid-19 cases requiring oxygen-supported beds or ICU beds has been observed… Also, active Covid-19 cases and deaths are much lower during the present wave compared to earlier surges.”

Warning against any laxity in Covid-appropriate behaviour, Mr Agarwal said 400 districts reported over 10 per cent weekly Covid positivity while in 141 districts it was between five to 10 per cent in the week ending January 26. On the prevalence of Omicron, he said 1,292 cases of the “variant of concern” were found in genome sequencing in December, that rose to 9,672 in January.

 

...
Tags: covishield vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 28 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

When teachers try to reach out to these parents, they are unresponsive and hurl abuses. “Even during physical classes, parents nit-pick small details and have an issue with buying new books and mid-day meal services,” the government teacher adds. — Representational image/By arrangement

Most govt. students missing out on Vidya Mitra YouTube classes

The IT and IT-enabled industry, however, is exempted from the ‘eight hours a day’ rule although it still has to follow the weekly limit of 48 hours. — DC Image

Work from home adversely impacting IT professionals

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said about 15 Panchagavya products under brand name Namami Govinda will be made available to devotees at affordable prices. — DC Image

Namami Govinda brand name of TTD’s Panchagavya products

Calling KCR the the number one traitor of Telangana, Sanjay said BJP was working towards realising the dreams of the unemployed, debt cancellation, double bedroom houses, implementation of GO 317 acceptable to all stakeholders. — DC Image

Bandi slams KCR after Aravind attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

33 BSF troopers court-martialled in East in last 2 years

Out of those 33 court-martialled, 24 alone faced the General Security Force Court (GSFC), the most stringent among the three categories of proceedings under the BSF Act, last year, according to a data of the border guarding force. (Representational Image/ PTI)

DDMA lifts weekend curfew, theatres, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity in Delhi

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to address virtual Central Asia meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

False sexual harassment complaints trivialise offence: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->