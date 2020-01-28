YS Jagan Mohan Reddy goes to Telangana HC after CBI backlash

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy approached the Telangana High Court on Monday after facing a setback in the CBI special court on Friday last, which had refused to give him exemption from personal appearance in connection with the quid pro quo cases pending against him.

Mr Reddy filed 11 criminal petitions in the High Court challenging the CBI court orders in as many separate cases, urging the court to allow his advocate and Jagathi Publications to appear before the trial court on his behalf on every trial day.

In the petitions, he explained the reasons for his inability to appear before the trial court. He said that as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he had to discharge his official duties and would not be in a position to attend court personally in the cases pending against him.

Since the CBI court was refusing to give him exemption, he said he was forced to move the High Court.

He requested that his co-accused from Jagathi Publications be allowed to appear on his behalf in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.