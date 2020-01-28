West Bengal assembly rejects CAA after 3 states

Kolkata: The West Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to have passed an anti-CAA resolution in the state Assembly.

After the passage of the resolution, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee called upon the Opposition parties, including the Congr-ess and Left, to bury their “narrow differences” to build a united movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said the protests against the law is “not just for the minorities but for the sake of the country's unity”.

“In Bengal, we won't allow CAA, NPR, and NRC. We will fight against them peacefully. We want CAA to be repealed immediately. We also want NPR to be revoked,” she said. “The CAA is against the Const-itution and humanity.”

She also slammed senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s for his controversial comments on poha saying, “a single colour cannot run the country”.

Earlier in the day, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee moved the anti-CAA resolution under rule 169 in the house, where it was adopted and passed with support from the Left Front and Congress parties amid the BJP's opposition.

The MLAs of the Congress and Left, which on January 9 pressed for an anti-CAA resolution which was rejected by the Trinamul government, demanded amendments in the government's resolution. Ms. Banerjee said, "The time has come to shun narrow differences and put up a fight together to protect the country. The CAA is anti-people. It should be immediately abolished."

She elaborated, "Let us stay united and raise our voices against the central government on the CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. The protest against the CAA is not only of the minorities but of all. I thank my Hindu brothers for spearheading the agitation from the front. We will not allow the CAA and NRC and NPR. But we will fight it out peacefully against those who try to destroy the Constitution."

Before the passage of the anti-CAA resolution, Ms. Banerjee at the Trinamul student-youth workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium said, "A single colour cannot run a country. A colour stands for the harmony of all castes, creeds and religions, and the rich and poor. Labourers are our assets, like farmers. They are our pride also."