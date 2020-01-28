Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear Mukesh’s plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea by Mukesh — a death row convict in Nirbhaya case — challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukesh has contended that the rejection of mercy petition was done in an “undue haste”.

Mukesh had filed the mercy petition on January 14, 2020, after top court rejected the curative petition by him and Vinay Sharma on the same day. The mercy petition by Mukesh was rejected by the President. A bench comprising Justice R. Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice A.S. Bopanna will hear Mukesh’s plea against the rejection of mercy petition on the grounds of undue haste and alleged none adherence to the procedure.

The petition by Mukesh challenging the rejection of mercy petition will be heard by the three-judge bench at 12.30 pm.

Earlier in the morning a lawyer made an oral mentioning of the petition and urged the Chief Justice S.A. Bobde to hold an urgent hearing of the petition either on Tuesday (Jan. 28) or Wednesday (Jan. 29).

Bobde said: “Somebody is going to be executed, it has to be priority number one.”