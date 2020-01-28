Muslims make way for Hindu temple procession in Kerala

The temple authorities took up the matter with the police officers and representatives of the Muslim Organisations which had planned the protest.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim organisations make way for the passage of a Hindu temple religious procession amid their anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Thrissur in central Kerala.

Various Muslim organisations had organised a mass protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Thrissur the other day. There was also symbolic protection wall for saving Indian Constitution.

Around the same time a religious procession in connection with the annual festival of a local temple was to pass through the same route.

The temple authorities took up the matter with the police officers and representatives of the Muslim Organisations which had planned the protest.

The Muslim organizations assured to extend all support to the temple authorities.

The workers who came for the protest took up the role of volunteers to ensure the smooth passage of the procession. More than 1000 persons formed a human chain on either side of the procession which also included caparisoned elephant.

The entire procession passed off peacefully sending out a priceless message that people are bigger than any religion.