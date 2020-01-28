Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2020 LDF undecided on mov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LDF undecided on move to recall Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Jan 28, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2020, 1:55 am IST
 Arif Mohammad Khan.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala is in a dilemma over Opposition move to bring a resolution in Assembly requesting President to recall Governor Arif  Mohammad Khan.

A section of CPM leaders said that they would wait for Governor's stand on the policy address that is to be delivered on the opening day of the budget session of Assembly on January 29. The Governor had earlier sought clarification from government on including portions related to CAA stating that remarks on a law passed by Parliament and that too which comes under union government, should be avoided. The government, on the other hand, is firm on retaining the CAA portion in policy address.

 

It now remains to be seen what stand Mr. Khan will take. LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan said that the matter related to opposition resolution for recall of governor had not been discussed by them yet. “Let the time come we will take a decision on the issue,” he said.

The ruling party alleged that the opposition decided to bring the resolution without consulting the ruling front and termed it as premeditated move. Meanwhile, opposition leader Mr. Ramesh Chennithala stuck to his decision to bring resolution against Governor.  He slammed Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan for remaining silent on the Governor's tirade against the resolution passed by Assembly against CAA.

“The Chief Minister's silence has forced me to step in to move the resolution. He should realise that Mr. Khan has come here as the representative of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. I have been forced to step in as the Chief Minister has failed in his duty to protect the dignity of Assembl,” he said.

...
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


