Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2020 DHFL CMD held for mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DHFL CMD held for money laundering

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2020, 1:50 am IST
The court had granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan’s younger brother and prime accused Dheeraj Wadhawan in the same case in the morning.
The agency had initially called him to its office on November 19, 2019, and he had sought three days’ time to produce documents related to these loans.
  The agency had initially called him to its office on November 19, 2019, and he had sought three days’ time to produce documents related to these loans.

Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday evening remanded Kapil Wadhawan, chief managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till January 29 in connection with the ongoing probe into the money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim’s former henchman Mohammad Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi.

The court had granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan’s younger brother and prime accused Dheeraj Wadhawan in the same case in the morning.

 

The Enforcement Directorate had called Kapil Wadhawan to its office in the morning and arrested him around 4 pm after he failed to produce certain documents sought by the agency and also failed to give satisfactory answers.

The ED then produced Kapil Wadhawan before special PMLA judge Prashant P. Rajvaidya and argued that DHFL had given loans of Rs 1,100 crore to five shell companies in 2010-11 and this money was later given to Iqbal Mirchi to buy three properties in Worli.

The agency had initially called him to its office on November 19, 2019, and he had sought three days’ time to produce documents related to these loans.

...
Tags: prevention of money laundering act, dhfl
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Traffic policemen use a speed gun-cum-camera to monitor speed violation. If a motorist breaks the speed limit, a challan is immediately generated and the violator is informed through a text message on the mobile phone. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Wear helmet, seat belt for safety: Cops

The family members of the victims who were hoping that the accused, Marri Srinivas Reddy, 27, would get the death penalty left disappointed.

Hajipur rape-murders verdict now on Feb. 6

According to the corporation officials, the advanced system has been inspired from London, and would be first installed at Khairatabad junction, which includes Panjagutta, Khairatabad flyover and Raj Bhavan road traffic signals.

London-style traffic signal at Khairatabad

GHMC

High Court pulls up GHMC for stench



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Understanding places, poetry and pushing boundaries

Devapriya Roy.

Anti-CAA protest funding trail leads ED to PFI

The ED, in its findings, has said that at least Rs 120 crore was deposited in 73 bank accounts related to PFI and distributed across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country to fuel anti-CAA protests.

Govt signs peace pact with Bodo militant group NDFB

Representational image

Dictatorship at its peak in Telangana: Bhim Army chief in Delhi

Chandrashekhar Azad

In India, 29K passengers screened for coronavirus so far

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham