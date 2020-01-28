Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2020 Congress knocks on N ...
Congress knocks on NHRC doors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2020, 2:06 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2020, 2:06 am IST
The NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India & the Constitutional rights of our citizens.
The representation demanded action against alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that victims have been made accused in case-related FIRs while no police officer has been named.
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the issue of “atrocities” committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens in the state.

A high-profile Congress delegation, led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and the party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi and senior lawyer and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi presented a detailed 31-page representation which included videos and photographs as “evidence” of the alleged atrocities and human rights violations.

 

Mr. Gandhi tweeted: “A delegation of Congress leaders presented the NHRC with evidence of the atrocities against the citizens of UP by the state government, which has gone to war against its own people. The NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India & the Constitutional rights of our citizens.”

