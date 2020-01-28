BS Yediyurappa off to Delhi, to meet JP Nadda today

Bengaluru: Will Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa get the much awaited nod for Cabinet expansion and be able to placate the 12 newly elected BJP MLAs who have been waiting anxiously for their ministerial berths for more than a month now?

With pressure mounting on him to expand his Cabinet, the CM is likely to leave for Delhi on Tuesday to meet new BJP national president J.P. Nadda in this regard. It will also be an opportunity for Yediyurappa to greet Nadda on his election to the prestigious post as the CM was in Davos when the change of guard took place. If the Central leadership gives him permission, the CM may go for expansion on or before January 31, sources added.

Yediyurappa has already held one round of talks with party national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh regarding induction of the new ministers. All he needs now is the nod of the party national president for the ministers’ list, sources said. If the CM still fails to get the approval of the national president, the expansion will be postponed till the Delhi Assembly poll process is completed in February, said party sources.