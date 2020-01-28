Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2020 Air India jumbo kept ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India jumbo kept ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Some 250 Indian students holed up in virus-stricken city will hauled out if China permits it
This Jan. 27, 2020, photo provided by Dr. Khamis Hassan Bakari of Tanzania, shows an empty street in Wuhan, China. Bakari is among more than 4,000 African students in the Chinese city of 11 million people, and has been sending updates on social media about the outbreak of a new virus to the more than 400 other Tanzanian students in Wuhan, as China’s astonishing lockdown of more than 30 million people continues. (AP)
 This Jan. 27, 2020, photo provided by Dr. Khamis Hassan Bakari of Tanzania, shows an empty street in Wuhan, China. Bakari is among more than 4,000 African students in the Chinese city of 11 million people, and has been sending updates on social media about the outbreak of a new virus to the more than 400 other Tanzanian students in Wuhan, as China’s astonishing lockdown of more than 30 million people continues. (AP)

MUMBAI: Flag carrier Air India has kept one of its 423-seater jumbo planes ready in Mumbai for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in that country, an official source said on Tuesday.

The airline is awaiting necessary approvals from the ministries of external affairs and health to operate the special flight, the source said. The health ministry's nod is required because the operating crew has to fly in a virus outbreak territory.

 

"We have kept a Boeing 747-400 ready in Mumbai to operate an evacuation flight to China whenever we get a go ahead from the government," the source said.

Some 250 Indians are to be evacuated.

At a meeting of top secretaries called by the cabinet secretary on Monday, the government decided to be prepared for possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan.

Accordingly, Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stuck in Wuhan city. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively, an official release said on Monday.

Wuhan along 12 other cities have been completely sealed by the Chinese authorities to stop the virus from spreading. The death toll climbed to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases.

...
Tags: wuhan virus, air india virus evac, wuhan indian students
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The last DCP of south zone was Mr Ambar Kishor Jha, a 2009 batch IPS officer who took charge in September 2018. (Photo: Representational image)

South Zone without DCP for 5 months

Telangana high court

Submit plans, estimate for new Secretariat: HC

Many of them also want the tax exemption limit increased from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Budget should focus on environment

He had given her a SIM card to talk to him and took her to Medak, where he sexually assaulted her after promising her marriage. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Man gets 3-year RI for raping girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nalsar VC: 60 per cent arrests by police questionable

Nalsar University of Law.

Will work with Customs to curb crime: DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy, Chief Post Master General of Telangana, K. Sandhya Rani and Hyderabad Customs Principal Commissioner J.S. Chandrashekar, during the International Customs Day celebrations at FTCCI on Monday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Bats forced out in day due to extreme lights

Bats that were not visible for most parts of the day have been sighted in certain places during the day due to irreparable damage done to their habitat.

Understanding places, poetry and pushing boundaries

Devapriya Roy.

Budget should focus on environment

Many of them also want the tax exemption limit increased from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham