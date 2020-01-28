Nation Current Affairs 28 Jan 2020 4 more in isolation ...
4 more in isolation ward for Coronavirus testing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 28, 2020, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2020, 1:05 am IST
Three others were also admitted in the isolation ward on Monday, taking the total number to eight.
Hyderabad: A scientist who arrived from China on a Malaysian Airlines flight on Sunday night entered the city without thermal checking at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport. Once in the city, he called the helpline number and reported to Fever Hospital, where an isolation ward has been set up for those with suspected infection by the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading worldwide from China.

Three others were also admitted in the isolation ward on Monday, taking the total number to eight.

 

Three samples were taken on Monday but are lying with the Fever Hospital as the bureaucratic tangles are delaying their transportation to the National Institute of Virology at Pune.

The samples have to be transported by road. With no sanctioned budget, health department units are asking each other to fund it. The samples need to be placed in bottles and packed in containers which have to be sealed in three layers. These are to be packed in another container and those handling it have to wear gloves and masks. The samples have to be sent in a private vehicle and not in public transport as there is fear of the virus escaping.

This requires containers, sealers and capable handlers to ensure that there is no possibility of the virus escaping.

Health officials fear that more people will report to Fever Hospital as there have been continuous calls to the helpline number. There is panic among those who visited China in the first two weeks of December also. They have been calling in and asking whether they should get evaluated for the virus.

Don’t go out after you arrive from China
A senior doctor on condition of anonymity explained, “Only those who have symptoms of cough, cold and fever are being checked. Or those who feel that they are suffering from some type of fatigue. So far, the reports have been negative. Those who are now coming from China need to be quarantined. They must not move out for seven to 10 days and must practice self-isolation.”

Officials from the Union health ministry will arrive late on Monday night and will inspect Gandhi Hospital, which has 20 beds which are ready in the isolation ward. The nurses and paramedical staff have full body protection gear which will be used only when the coronavirus cases are confirmed. The team will then visit Fever Hospital and senior health officials.

