PM Modi lashes out at Oppn, says mistrust being created on 10 per cent quota

Madurai: Lashing out at the DMK for taking exception to the Centre’s 10 per cent reservation bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition parties are creating “suspicion and mistrust” among the people in Tamil Nadu, to serve their own selfish interests.

“This decision (to ensure quota) has been taken in a way that it doesn’t impact Dalits, Tribals and OBCs, who are already availing reservation benefits,” Mr Modi said while assuring justice as well as opportunities to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community.

He said it was “unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by a few people in Tamil Nadu, to serve their own selfish interests. The Centre is committed to providing employment and education to all segments of our society… It was with this spirit that recently, we decided to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government employment to the poor among the general category.”

“I want to talk to you about one more issue. This is relating to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community and ensuring justice as well as opportunities for them,” he said.

Training his guns on the Congress and allies, Mr Modi said, “All those who were used to making deals in government contracts, defence deals, and welfare schemes, are now facing the music. That is why they are all coming together.”

Referring to the mahagathbandhan, he said, “They say that keeping aside all other considerations, they must unite to remove this watch-man.” Those cheating, looting the country will be brought back, he added.

Apparently referring to economic offenders Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans, and are abroad, the Prime Minister said any person who has cheated or looted the country will be brought to justice and this is “regardless of whether he is in India, or abroad.”

The Union government’s effort against corruption has created a stir from Chennai to Delhi, and his government is taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, he said.

Talking about equal opportunity for all, the PM said, “Opportunity for all cannot be guaranteed as long as there are artificial concepts of high and low, or ‘ours’ and ‘theirs’ in the society.”