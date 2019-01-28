Netas who fail get beaten: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said political leaders who sell dreams to people, but fail to make them a reality get “beaten up” by the public.

The minister, who handles a host of infrastructure-related portfolios in the Modi government, asserted he is a doer and delivers on his promises.

“People like (political) leaders who sell them dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up (politically) as well,” Gadkari said, speaking at a function here.

“I am not the one who only sells dreams, but I deliver 100 per cent what I talk about,” he said.

Gadkari also spoke about his stint as Maharashtra’s PWD minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power (1995-99) in the state. “Mediapersons in Mumbai know what kind of a person I am as they have seen how I complete projects. They do trust me,” said the 61-year-old politician from Nagpur. “I was ridiculed when i said I will build over 50 flyovers in Mumbai, but i proved them wrong,” he said.