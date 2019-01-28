search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Netas who fail get beaten: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 12:26 am IST
The minister, who handles a host of infrastructure-related portfolios in the Modi government, asserted he is a doer and delivers on his promises.
Nitin Gadkari
 Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said political leaders who sell dreams to people, but fail to make them a reality get “beaten up” by the public.

The minister, who handles a host of infrastructure-related portfolios in the Modi government, asserted he is a doer and delivers on his promises.

 

“People like (political) leaders who sell them dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up (politically) as well,” Gadkari said, speaking at a function here.

“I am not the one who only sells dreams, but I deliver 100 per cent what I talk about,” he said.

Gadkari also spoke about his stint as Maharashtra’s PWD minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power (1995-99) in the state. “Mediapersons in Mumbai know what kind of a person I am as they have seen how I complete projects. They do trust me,” said the 61-year-old politician from Nagpur. “I was ridiculed when i said I will build over 50 flyovers in Mumbai, but i proved them wrong,” he said.

 

...
Tags: nitin gadkari


Latest From Nation

Dr Umesh Jadhav Chincholi Congress MLA

I am still in Congress, but confused what to do next: Dr Umesh Jadhav

Minister Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge-Dr Umesh Jadhav rift widens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘Pareeksha pe charcha’: PM Modi to interact with Mysuru girl

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy busy talking to JD(S) MLAs on getting actor-son to LS from Mandya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mann Ki Baat: PM Lauds young scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Transfer for CBI Officer who filed FIR in Chanda Kochhar case

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers. (Photo: PTI)

Strive to protect, preserve foundational ethics of Constitution: Pranab on R-Day

The government Friday announced conferring on Mukherjee the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna -- for his contribution to public life. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chhattisgarh CM waives irrigation tax

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham