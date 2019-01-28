Mysuru: Monkey fever in HD Kote? Medicos on high alert!

"Two monkeys have died in Wayanad. We are therefore on a high alert in tribal hamlets in Gundlupet taluk too," Chamarajagar District Health officer, Dr Prasad K.H. said. (Representional Image)

Mysuru: Health officials of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district are on a high alert after it was confirmed by two Kerala hospitals that two people who had recently visited Thimmana Hosalli Haadi tribal hamlet of the taluk near Nagarahole on the Kerala border, had contracted KFD (Kyasanur Forest disease or Monkey fever.

HD Kote taluk health officer Dr Ravi Kumar T said, "the two people, both named Suresh, were treated at Manandavadi government hospital and at Kazikod government hospital. Both are from Ambakalli village in Manandwadi taluk and were confirmed to have been infected by KFD by health officials in Kerala. Both patients who have married girls from Thimmana Hosalli tribal hamlet in HD Kote taluk, had reportedly visited the girls' parents. Also there were two deaths of 45 year Chandru on January 19 and 40 year old Bhaskar from Thimmana Hosalli Haadi at Aanemaala hospital. Since the autopsies have not been done, the exact cause of death is unknown. We have also visited Manandavadi government hospital and Kazikod government hospital and have collected their blood samples and sent them for testing for KFD to the National Institute of Virology at Nimhans in Bengaluru. The reports are awaited," he said.

He added, "with Ambakalli in Kerala (from where the two patients hail) just 8 kms from Thimmana hosalli hamlet, we are on a high alert and are taking precautionary measures in 16 tribal hamlets including Thimmana hosalli which comes under DB Kuppe public health care centre in HD Kote taluk.

KFD is tick borne, it spreads through the bite of the infected tick which is found on the hair of monkeys which have died unusually. We are getting 25 boxes with 60 bottles of Di Methyl Phthalate (DMP) liquid from health department on Monday. We plan to distribute them among tribals of these 16 tribal hamlets and even among forest watchers and are asking them to apply it on their body to prevent being bitten by the ticks when they enter the forest. We are also directing them to cover themselves well and not sleep on the open ground.” Dr Ravi Kumar said.

He added, "The symptoms of KFD include high fever, chronic headache, intestinal bleeding and meningitis. There is no specific treatment, however vaccinations are available. Since four years all forest officers have been given this vaccination.

"Two monkeys have died in Wayanad. We are therefore on a high alert in tribal hamlets in Gundlupet taluk too," Chamarajagar District Health officer, Dr Prasad K.H. said. So far eight KFD cases have been confirmed in Shivamogga district, according to health department sources.