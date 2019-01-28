search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Latham, Ross Taylor bail Kiwis out of trouble
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Mysuru: Monkey fever in HD Kote? Medicos on high alert!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Jan 28, 2019, 4:15 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 5:42 am IST
KFD is tick borne, it spreads through the bite of the infected tick which is found on the hair of monkeys which have died unusually.
"Two monkeys have died in Wayanad. We are therefore on a high alert in tribal hamlets in Gundlupet taluk too," Chamarajagar District Health officer, Dr Prasad K.H. said. (Representional Image)
 "Two monkeys have died in Wayanad. We are therefore on a high alert in tribal hamlets in Gundlupet taluk too," Chamarajagar District Health officer, Dr Prasad K.H. said. (Representional Image)

Mysuru: Health officials of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district are on a high alert after it was confirmed by two Kerala hospitals that two people who had recently visited Thimmana Hosalli Haadi tribal hamlet of the taluk near Nagarahole on the Kerala border, had contracted KFD (Kyasanur Forest disease or Monkey fever.

HD Kote taluk health officer Dr Ravi Kumar T said, "the two people, both named Suresh, were treated at Manandavadi government hospital and at Kazikod government hospital. Both are from Ambakalli village in Manandwadi taluk  and were confirmed to have been infected by KFD by health officials in Kerala. Both patients who have married girls from Thimmana Hosalli tribal hamlet in HD Kote taluk, had reportedly visited the girls' parents. Also there were two deaths of 45 year Chandru on January 19 and 40 year old Bhaskar from Thimmana Hosalli Haadi at Aanemaala hospital. Since the autopsies have not been done, the exact cause of death is unknown. We have also visited Manandavadi government hospital and Kazikod government hospital and have collected their blood samples and sent them for testing for KFD to the National Institute of Virology at Nimhans in Bengaluru. The reports are awaited," he said. 

 

He added, "with Ambakalli in Kerala (from where the two patients hail) just 8 kms from Thimmana hosalli hamlet,  we are on a high alert and are taking precautionary measures in 16 tribal hamlets including Thimmana hosalli which comes under DB Kuppe public health care centre in HD Kote taluk. 

KFD is tick borne, it spreads through the bite of the infected tick which is found on the hair of monkeys which have died unusually. We are getting 25 boxes with 60 bottles of Di Methyl Phthalate (DMP) liquid from health department on Monday. We plan to distribute them among tribals of  these 16 tribal hamlets and even among forest watchers and are asking them to apply it on their body to prevent being bitten by the ticks when they enter the forest. We are also directing them to cover themselves well and not sleep on the open ground.” Dr Ravi Kumar said. 

He added, "The symptoms of KFD include high fever, chronic headache, intestinal bleeding and meningitis. There is no specific treatment, however vaccinations are available. Since four years all forest officers have been given this vaccination. 

"Two monkeys have died in Wayanad. We are therefore on a high alert in tribal hamlets in Gundlupet taluk too," Chamarajagar District Health officer, Dr Prasad K.H. said. So far eight KFD cases have been confirmed in Shivamogga district, according to health department sources.  

...
Tags: kyasanur forest disease, monkey fever
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)

Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna out of compulsion, not by heart: Owaisi

The accused Gautham

Bengaluru: Rowdy attacks cops during arrest, shot at

Mayor Gangambike carrying out inspection at K.R. Market.

Mayor raises stink over KR Market garbage pile up

Dr Umesh Jadhav Chincholi Congress MLA

I am still in Congress, but confused what to do next: Dr Umesh Jadhav



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Latham, Ross Taylor bail Kiwis out of trouble

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Man held for secretly filming girls on Metro

The police rushed to the Vadapalani station by the time the train reached there, and apprehended the man.

Mudra woman entrepreneur who sold her thermos flasks meets PM Modi

Arulmozhi Sarvanan, the Mudra Yojana beneficiary from Madurai, meets PM Modi. (DC)

Insurer to compensate pillion rider with Rs 23 lakh

The accident took place due to the fault of the lorry driver she said and held V. Manimekalai, owner of the vehicle, and New India Assurance Co Ltd, which insured the lorry, liable to pay her compensation of Rs 40 lakh.

‘Teachers not back by today can’t work in same schools’

Teacher graduates submitting the application for temporary teacher posts at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Sunday.(DC)

Break their hands: Ananth Kumar Hegde to Hindus

Ananth Kumar Hegde
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham