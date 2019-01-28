search on deccanchronicle.com
Communalism always existed: Shabana Azmi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 12:39 am IST
She was at the festival to talk about the life of her father Kaifi Azmi and his earlier days of struggle.
Actress Shabana Azmi flanked by writer Amita Desai (left) and singer Ila Arun at the Hyderabad Literary Festival on Sunday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: Communalism has always existed in the country, as borne out by the riots that have been triggered so often since Independence, actress Shabana Azmi said at the Hyderabad Literary Festival.

She was at the festival to talk about the life of her father Kaifi Azmi and his earlier days of struggle. She said the period after the Independence was one of turmoil during which riots were triggered for political gains.

 

Asked about the present, she said: “Yakin rakhana hai savera door nahi hai (We have to keep the faith that the morning is not far away).”

She also talked about how 70 years ago her father Kaifi penned a poem on gender equality, which is valid till date. She reiterated that the world must be a safe place for women to work in and only then will they step out of their homes looking for work.

She praised the MeToo movement, saying that it had an impact, bringing out exploitation that had existed in the system. “I salute all those women who came out and spoke about it,” Shabana said. “This is going to ensure that exploitation stops and a work atmosphere that is safe for women emerges. Otherwise, people will always cite examples and say if you go out, this will happen to you too. This kind of situation must not be allowed,” she said.

