Break their hands: Ananth Kumar Hegde to Hindus

Kodagu: Union minister of state for skill development Ananth Kumar Hegde  who had once stunned everyone remarking that the BJP government would amend the Constitution, continued his controversial run remarking in Kodagu on Sunday that “if boys from other religions touch our Hindu girls, Hindu boys must break their hands and get ready to create history.”

“If you are brave, then create such a history. Only weak animals like the hen and goat are given for sacrifice to God, not brave ones like the elephant or tiger. So be brave not weak,” he remarked.

 

Mr Hegde was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the renovation of a temple at Madapur in Somwarpet taluk, Kodagu. The programme was hosted by Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

On the possibility of women who entered Sabarimala having stayed in Kodagu, he quipped, “henceforth, if such people enter Kodagu, kill them. Communists are the biggest termites.”

He added, “the Charminar (in Hyderabad) was not built by Muslims. It was built during the time of Jains. And Shah Jahan (Mughal emperor) purchased Tejo Mahal from King Jayasimha and later it became Taj Mahal,” he claimed.

