Boy rescued from 70-ft borewell in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A 2-year-old boy fell into a 70-foot-deep borewell dug in the vicinity of his house in a village in Madhya Pradesh, while playing, police said on Sunday.

The kid, identified as Tej Pratap of Kerhar village under Chindrangi Gadaba police station in Singrauli district, was rescued at around 11 in the morning on Sunday, 12 hours after he fell into the open bore well.

“The child could not see the open bore well dug in an agriculture land due to darkness and slipped into it while playing. His father, Aditya Pratap, noticed him falling into the bore well and reported the matter to the local police immediately for help. The incident took place at around 10.30 in the night of Saturday”, a senior district officer who had rushed the spot along with a rescue team to save the kid, told this newspaper on Sunday.

A JCB machine was used to build a passage to reach out to the child who was found stuck at a depth of around 70 ft in the bore well.

The kid was taken out of the bore well at around 11 in the morning after an uninterrupted rescue operation that lasted around 12 hours, he added.

The child was being supplied oxygen and engaged in talks with his kin during the period to keep his morale high. He was immediately rushed to the local hospital. Doctors declared him out of danger.