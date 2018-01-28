search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will go our own way if alliance not needed: Chandrababu Naidu warns BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
The CM said the TDP was still following 'Mitra Dharma' with BJP, but local BJP leaders were crossing the limits.
The CM's reaction comes days after YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party was ready to go with the BJP in the 2019 elections if the Centre announced special category status to AP. (Photo: File)
 The CM's reaction comes days after YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party was ready to go with the BJP in the 2019 elections if the Centre announced special category status to AP. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hinted at breaking alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati at state secretariat, Naidu said, "If the BJP does not want to continue alliance then the TDP will on its own."

 

This comes days after YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party was ready to go with the BJP in the 2019 elections if the Centre announced special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy was repeating a statement he had made earlier, but this comes in the run-up to the elections. Besides, Reddy had a surprise meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi some months ago. 

When asked, a senior YSRC president told Deccan Chronicle: "We have good relations with BJP, but it doesn't mean that we will join hands with it. It could be any national party that would benefit Andhra Pradesh by giving special category status.”

Speaking to reporters after his return form the World Economic Forum in Davos, Naidu said certain BJP leaders were crossing the limits. He also questioned why the Centre was not granting special status to the state after bifurcation.

The CM said the TDP was still following 'Mitra Dharma' with BJP, but local BJP leaders were crossing the limits.

"We (TDP) are still following 'Mitra Dharma' with BJP. I am controlling my party leaders despite severe criticism from local BJP leaders," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister hoped that the BJP high command will look after the allegations made by their party local leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: tdp, chandrababu naidu, bjp, ys jagan mohan reddy, ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


