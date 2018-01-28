search on deccanchronicle.com
No need to get 'neck-deep' in liquor: Haasan slams govt-run Tasmac shops

Kamal Haasan will undertake a state-wide tour of TN from Feb 21 and will also announce the name of his political party.
Targeting the state government for selling liquor through TASMAC shops, Haasan said the government should instead focus on education and sanitation. (Photo: DC)
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday exhorted students to find out who was robbing the country.

Addressing students of a college at Perumalpattu, Hassan said, "It is your duty to update yourself about what is happening in the country. Please understand who is robbing you and your country."

 

He also said if the change has to take place, it is possible only through you (youth power).

"I do not say I will bring the change or I can make the change. No, I cannot. I think the time has come to prove that you are 'me'," Hassan said.

He also told the students to show their anger at why are other students in the state were not getting the atmosphere that the students of this college were getting.

Targeting the state government for selling liquor through Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops, Haasan said the government should instead focus on education and sanitation.

"That's not their job. It's enough if the government supervises liquor trade. No need to get waist or neck deep in liquor. They must take a similar plunge in health and education," Haasan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Earlier in January, Kamal Haasan announced that he will undertake a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu from February 21 and will also announce the name of his political party and its ideology on the same day.

The tour will mark Haasan's official entry into politics about which he has been making overtures since last year.

