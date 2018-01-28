Flexibility, continuous efforts for self-correction hallmark of society: Modi

Modi further said the selection process for picking Padma award winners has been transformed under his government and more significance has now been given to the nominee's work than name. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the selection process for picking Padma award winners has been transformed under his government, asserting that more significance has now been given to the nominee's work than name.

In his monthly and this year's first 'Mann ki Baat' address, Modi highlighted works of some winners whose names were announced on the eve of Republic Day, and said common people, who are not living in big cities and not seen in newspapers and TV, have received it.

In the last 3 years, he said, the selection process has been made online, which has led to transparency and anybody can now nominate people for the honours.

Read Also: Meet Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty, a traditional medicine practitioner in Kerala

He called upon society to hear the stories of these winners so that they could enrich and inspire others.

Modi also spoke at length about the issue of women empowerment and said women are now moving ahead in all fields.

Read Also: Modi praises women achievers, says no upper limits for ‘Nari Shakti’

"Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti," he added

The performance of an all-woman BSF team during the Republic Day parade surprised guests, he further said.

He also praised the "human chain" formed in Bihar against social evils such as dowry and child marriage and said flexibility and continuous efforts for self-correction are a hallmark of society.

Prime Minister further lauded the 'Mission Clean Morna River', and congratulated people for making it a 'mass movement'.

He said, "Mission Clean Morna' shows that if a person is determined to do something, then nothing is impossible. In this noble work of 'Mission Clean Morna', more than six thousand citizens of Akola, more than 100 NGOs, colleges, students, children, elderly, mothers and sisters participated."

With Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary falling on January 30, he said no tribute to him can be bigger than following the path shown by him.