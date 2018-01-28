Man dies after getting sucked into MRI machine in Mumbai hospital

Rajesh Maru, 32-year-old, lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in the hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in the hospital.

An FIR was registered against doctor Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and a lady ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Harish Solanki, the brother-in-law of the victim Rajesh Maru, said that Maru had gone to visit Solanki's mother who was admitted in the hospital.

“He went there to visit my ailing mother but we did not know he would meet such a fate. We all are in shock. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital's doctors and administration. No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room,” he added.

He was admitted into MRI room with an oxygen tank when no metal items are allowed. Hospital attendant at MRI room said that the MRI machine was not switched on,he could go in but he was pulled in by magnetic force of the machine,he was shifted to trauma but died later: Relative pic.twitter.com/DErawK6PQk — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

Solanki further said the MRI machine was functioning when Maru was called in.

“As he entered the room the MRI machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within 2 minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake,” he stated.

The body has been sent for the post mortem in JJ Hospital.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim.

CCTV footage of the incident was handed over to the police by hospital authorities and further investigations are underway.